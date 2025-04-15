Pub in Hyderabad raided; 16 dancers arrested

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police on Monday, April 14 raided a pub in Hyderabad’s Chaitanyapuri and arrested 17 persons including a DJ operator and 16 dancers.

According to the police, the management of the pub was encouraging illegal activities. It was hosting dancing events featuring women in order to attract customers. Investigation revealed that all the dancers are natives of Mumbai and were contacted by the pub’s management.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Chaitanyapuri police inspector, G Venkateshwar Rao said, “16 dancers and 1 operator have been arrested following a raid at the Wild Heart Pub.”

A case has been registered under sections 296, 223, 299 and 318 (4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS).