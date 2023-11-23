5 Hezbollah fighters, including senior member’s son killed in Israeli strike

At least five fighters of Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah movement, including the son of a senior member, have been killed in an Israeli strike on the village of Beit Yahoun in south Lebanon on Wednesday, November 22.

In a statement, Hezbollah group late on Wednesday, mourned the fighters including Abbas Raad, son of the head of Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc Mohammed Raad.

The group said that each of the five fighters “rose as martyrs on the road to Jerusalem”.

Photo: X

اعظم الله اجوركم جميعا وأجر الاخ العزيز رئيس كتلة الوفاء للمقاومة الحاج محمد رعد، وهنيئاً له ولنا على هذا الوسام الالهي والاصطفاء الرباني بأن اتخذ من أسرته شهيداً، الشهيد السعيد عباس محمد رعد.

حبيبنا ابو حسن القائد القدوة في النهج والسلوك قولاً وعملاً. pic.twitter.com/w65xeT3LXy — Ibrahim Al Moussawi (@ibrahimmousawi) November 22, 2023

Since October 7, the Israel-Hamas war has escalated with firefights between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement, primarily on the border between Lebanon and Israel.

Since the cross-border exchanges began, the total death toll of Hezbollah fighters killed since violence broke out along the border to 85, Reuters reported.