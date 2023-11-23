5 Hezbollah fighters, including senior member’s son killed in Israeli strike

Since the cross-border exchanges began on October 7, the total death toll of Hezbollah fighters killed since violence broke out along the border to 85

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd November 2023 2:11 pm IST
Abbas Raad, son of the head of Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc Mohammed Raad (Photo: X)

At least five fighters of Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah movement, including the son of a senior member, have been killed in an Israeli strike on the village of Beit Yahoun in south Lebanon on Wednesday, November 22.

In a statement, Hezbollah group late on Wednesday, mourned the fighters including Abbas Raad, son of the head of Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc Mohammed Raad.

The group said that each of the five fighters “rose as martyrs on the road to Jerusalem”.

Photo: X

Since October 7, the Israel-Hamas war has escalated with firefights between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement, primarily on the border between Lebanon and Israel.

Since the cross-border exchanges began, the total death toll of Hezbollah fighters killed since violence broke out along the border to 85, Reuters reported.

