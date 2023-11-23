No ceasefire, hostage release before Friday, says Israel

While the families of the Palestinian and Israeli prisoners, and the residents of the ravaged Gaza Strip await the implementation of the ceasefire, the Israeli authorities announced that there will be no ceasefire and the release of hostages in the Strip before Friday, November 24.

Israeli National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi told AFP on Wednesday evening, November 22, said that none of the hostages held in Gaza would be released before Friday. “Negotiations for the release of our abductees are continuing without interruption.”

“The start of the release will take place according to the original agreement between the sides, and not before Friday,” he added.

The announcement follows the anticipated four-day ceasefire on Thursday, November 23, which would release Hamas hostages and Israeli prisoners.

Israel and Hamas reached a four-day ceasefire agreement on the 47th day of the ongoing war, allowing Palestinians to release 50 hostages in Gaza and 150 from Israeli prisons.

The temporary ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, with Qatari, Egyptian and American mediation, constitutes a turning point in the ongoing war.

October 7 Hamas attack on Israeli territory, resulted in 1,200 civilian deaths. Israel reported the kidnapping of 240 individuals, including Israelis, dual nationals, and foreigners.

The Hamas government reports over 14,100 people have been killed in Israeli bombings of Gaza since the start of the war, primarily children and women.