Ceasefire in Gaza to begin Thursday morning

Israel and Hamas on Wednesday confirmed their agreement on a Qatar-mediated proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 23rd November 2023 7:12 am IST
1300 Israelis, 1,417 Palestinians killed as war enters 6th day
Photo: EuroMedHr/X

Gaza: Moussa Abu Marzouk, a Hamas senior official told Al Jazeera that the ceasefire in Gaza will begin Thursday at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

A Palestinian source, who requested to remain anonymous, confirmed to Xinhua that “the news is true”.

Abu Marzouk said on Wednesday that the majority of the 50 captives to be released during the ceasefire are foreign nationals, Xinhua news agency reported.

MS Education Academy

Israel and Hamas on Wednesday confirmed their agreement on a Qatar-mediated proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Under the deal, at least 50 hostages, mainly children and women, would be freed for the release of about 150 female and teen Palestinian prisoners from Israeli prisons, said the statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office.

The hostages will be released in smaller groups over a span of four days, during which “there will be a pause in the fighting,” it said.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 23rd November 2023 7:12 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button