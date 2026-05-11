Despite being a city devoid of any special natural attractions, Hyderabad is surrounded by many water bodies, especially waterfalls. However, only a few star names, such as Kuntala, Bogatha, Mallela Theertham, and Pochera, are the most sought-after waterfalls. Many travellers often overlook that Telangana is a treasure trove filled with waterfalls that are not overcrowded, blue and clean.

One such waterfall is the Kongala Waterfalls, located in the Mulugu district of Telangana. With the harsh summer sun beating down on us in the city, the falls can be a perfect escape, as they are not yet overrun by commercial tourism. Come along as Siasat.com explores the hidden cascade.

Kongala Waterfalls: The tiger’s pool

Located approximately 280 km from Hyderabad, the Kongala Waterfalls are near the remote village of Kongala. Apart from its official name, the local tribal communities call it Puli Madugu Jalapatham, translated literally as “The Tiger’s Pool”. This name evokes the wild, untamed spirit of the Eturnagaram Wildlife Sanctuary that surrounds it.

The waterfall is celebrated for its distinct V-shaped cascade. Unlike vertical drops that crash straight down, the water here fans out over ancient rock formations, creating a white curtain effect against the deep green flora. Because it is less frequented, the waterfall has managed to retain its charm as a serene, prehistoric sanctuary for those looking to escape the crowds.

How to reach there?

Reaching this hidden gem is an adventure in itself. It takes about 5-6 hours to reach from Hyderabad, and on the journey, be prepared to go through the heart of the Mulugu district.

Once you reach Kongala village, the real journey begins. To reach the base of the falls, travellers must embark on a 2-4 km (45-minute) trek through the forest. The trail is relatively flat but can be uneven and muddy, especially during the monsoon season.

It is highly advisable to hire a local guide as it ensures you are on the correct path through the dense foliage. As the trek is through a protected forest area, always stay on the path and avoid staying past sunsets due to wildlife threats.

Once you reach there, be sure to follow safety precautions. The pool at the bottom is extremely inviting, however, the rocks can be incredibly slippery, and the water depth can be deceptive with hidden currents.

Is it safe for families?

Kongala Waterfalls is an ideal weekend getaway for those who crave a “disconnect to reconnect” experience. It pairs perfectly with a visit to the nearby Bogatha Falls or a stop at the Ramappa Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site, making for a rich, two-day itinerary.

For families with older children who enjoy hiking and nature, Kongala is a fantastic educational and adventurous outing. However, it may be challenging for families with very young toddlers or elderly members with mobility issues due to the natural forest trek required to reach the water.

While there are no hotels at the waterfall itself, there are several comfortable options within a short driving distance, like the Haritha Tadvai Huts, and Laknavaram Lake Resorts. For those who prefer more traditional hotel comforts, Warangal city serves as a convenient base, though it requires an early start to make the most of the day at the falls.