5 illegal immigrants sent back to Bangladesh: Assam CM

Guwahati: Five Bangladeshi illegal immigrants were apprehended by Assam Police and sent back to the neighbouring country, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday, December 1.

He, however, did not mention the bordering district where the illegal immigrants were nabbed.

“5 more illegal infiltrators apprehended near the international border! Maintaining their high state of alert, @assampolice nabbed 5 illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators and pushed them across,” Sarma posted on X.

The Bangladesh nationals trying to cross the border without valid documents have been identified as Mohammed Noor Islam, Mohammed Imran, Yasmin Akhtar, Ishmo Tara Akhtar and Mohammed Babul Hussain, he added.

Over 160 infiltrators have been apprehended in Assam and sent back to Bangladesh since turmoil broke out in the neighbouring country.

Vigil along the 1,885-km-long India-Bangladesh border in the Northeast had been tightened.

Earlier on Friday, November 29, another set of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh were apprehended by the Assam Police and sent back to Bangladesh. Those apprehended were identified as Dudu Mia Chakder, Anuwar Hussain, Imran Hassan, Mohammed Mahabub and Nahar Begum.