5 killed, 10 injured in Solapur cracker factory blast

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 1st January 2023 6:11 pm IST
Solapur: In a New Year Day tragedy, at least 5 persons are feared dead and 10 others injured when a major blast, followed by a fire, swept through a firecrackers factory at Barshi village on Maharashtra’s Solapur on Sunday, officials said.

Four fire tenders, and police and rescue teams have rushed to the spot for relief operations.

Eyewitnesses said that a huge blast rocked the vicinity followed by flames in the unit, where at least 40 workers were engaged in making firecrackers there at the time.

Locals claimed that at least 9 bodies were recovered from the site, but officials have not confirmed this.

