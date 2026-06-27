5 killed after goods vehicle crashes into Omni on NH-63 in Karnataka

Koppa: Five people were killed, and four others sustained serious injuries after a goods vehicle crossed the median and rammed into an Omni van on National Highway-63 near Bhanapur in Kukanuru taluk of Karnataka’s Koppal district on Saturday, June 27.

The deceased have been identified as Kenchamma Balekayi (35), Amrutha Kotyal (25), Ramesh Ballari (45), Praveen Balekayi (40), and Chinmay, all residents of Kabbar village in Rattihalli taluk of Haveri district.

According to police, the victims were travelling in an Omni van to the pilgrimage town of Mantralayam when the accident occurred. A goods vehicle reportedly lost control, crossed the road divider, and crashed head-on into the van, leaving it severely mangled.

Four passengers sustained grievous injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police said the condition of some of the injured is critical.

Local residents and emergency personnel rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations. The bodies were shifted for post-mortem examination, while the injured were admitted to the hospital.

Case registered

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the accident. Preliminary findings suggest that the goods vehicle driver lost control before crossing the divider and colliding with the Omni van.