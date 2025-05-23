5 Ladies in Allu Arjun’s next film AA22xA6, check names

Hyderabad: After the huge success of Pushpa 2, fans are super excited to know what Allu Arjun will do next. Now he is teaming up with popular director Atlee for a brand-new movie, tentatively called AA22xA6.

A Time-Travel Movie with a Twist

This movie is not a regular action film. It’s a sci-fi adventure with time travel and a parallel universe. The biggest surprise? Allu Arjun is said to play three roles, including one as an animated version of himself. The makers are working with top Hollywood teams to create amazing visual effects.

Five Heroines in AA22xA6

Allu Arjun’s next film is not just a sci-fi spectacle, it’s a glamour explosion with FIVE leading ladies! Yes, you read that right. This film is bringing together some of the biggest names and rising stars in one frame, and fans are already losing it online!

So far, Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, and Mrunal Thakur are almost locked in—three powerhouse performers who bring beauty, grace, and mass appeal. But that’s not all.

Buzz is that Bhagyashri Borse, the breakout star from Kingdom, is also being seriously considered. And guess what? The mystery around the fifth heroine is driving fans into a frenzy. Will it be a K-pop star? A Hollywood face? Or another Indian A-lister? The suspense is real!

Top music composer Anirudh Ravichander will be making the songs. He has worked with Atlee before and fans are expecting another hit soundtrack.