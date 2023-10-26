5 LeT terrorists killed in encounter in J&K’s Kupwara district

Srinagar: Five terrorists have been killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Machil sector in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Thursday, police said.

“Three (03) more terrorists of LeT killed (Total 05). Identification being ascertained. Search operation in progress. Further details shall follow,” Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a post on X, citing Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar.

The firefight started after a joint team of police and security forces got input about the presence of terrorists in that area. After security forces cordoned off the area, terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation by the security forces.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists have been eliminated.