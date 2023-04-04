5 Most expensive and luxurious homes of Bollywood stars

Mumbai: Bollywood celebrities and luxury go hand in hand. They are known for their lavish lifestyles and extravagant spending. From designer clothes to high-end cars, these stars spare no expense when it comes to living the good life. They own some of the most expensive cars, private jets, yachts, and real estate properties, and their luxurious homes are the ultimate symbols of their wealth and status.

In this article, we will take a look at the 5 most expensive, glamorous, and luxurious homes of Bollywood stars. From Shah Rukh Khan’s palace like Mannat to Shilpa Shetty’s sea-facing villa, these homes are the epitome of opulence and grandeur. Scroll down and check.

Luxurious Homes Of Bollywood Stars

1. Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat

Located in Mumbai‘s Bandstand neighborhood, SRK’s swanky sea-facing bungalow has always been a topic of interest for his fans. It is estimated to be worth approximately Rs 200 crore. The six-story lavish building boasts of having multiple bedrooms, living areas, a gymnasium, a library, a personal auditorium, and much more. It has a variety of styles including Italian, neo-classical, Indian, and other elements that make it look more classy.

2. Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone’s Flat

Bollywood’s power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are neighbors to King Khan. They purchased a sea-facing quadruplex apartment in suburban Bandra in 2022 and it is reportedly worth Rs 119 crore. The luxurious apartment is situated on floors 16, 17, 18, and 19 of Sagar Resham, a building located at Bandstand in Mumbai.

3. Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa

For over 30 years now, Amitabh Bachchan has been greeting his fans from around the globe from his residence, Jalsa. The iconic house, which is reportedly worth between Rs 100 and Rs 120 crores, is where the superstar predominantly resides despite owning four other properties. Interestingly, Jalsa was not bought by Amitabh Bachchan but was gifted to him by Ramesh Sippy as a token of appreciation for his role in the movie ‘Satte Pe Satta’.

4. Shilpa Shetty’s Kinara

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s sea-facing house, Kinara, located in Juhu, Mumbai, is a regal residence and it is reportedly worth Rs 100cr. The house features gold accents, majestic chandeliers, high ceilings, a zen garden, and exquisite art installations, including a life-sized wooden horse statue and a palm statue outdoors. It is one of the most expensive homes of B-town.

5. Akshay Kumar’s Farm Like Home

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are the owners of a sea-facing house in Juhu, Mumbai and it is reportedly priced at Rs 80cr. Their luxurious house has exquisite paintings, family photographs, and various quirky art installations on the walls. According to Vogue, it has a palatial living room, a home theatre, a kitchen, and a dining area on the ground floor, while the first floor comprises the bedrooms, Twinkle’s home office, and a balcony among other areas. A beautiful lawn with lush green plants is nothing short of a green paradise.