Drinking water is a basic necessity, yet for some, it has turned into a symbol of wealth and status. Across the world, a few bottled water brands have made headlines for their astonishing price tags. But what makes these waters so expensive and why are people willing to pay lakhs or even crores for them? Siasat.com dives into the glittering world of the five most expensive bottled waters on Earth.

1. Acqua di Cristallo Tributo a Modigliani

This isn’t just water, it’s art. Priced at over Rs 50 lakh per bottle, it holds the record as the world’s most expensive bottled water. The liquid itself is a blend from natural springs in Fiji, France, and Iceland, but the true luxury lies in the packaging. The bottle is coated in 24-carat gold and adorned with genuine diamonds. Created as a tribute to Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani, it’s as much a collector’s piece as it is a drink.

2. Beverly Hills 90H2O Diamond Edition

Straight from the USA, this exclusive brand defines “drinking in style.” Its bottle features a cap studded with white and black diamonds, totalling about 14 carats. Limited-edition bottles even come with custom crystal tumblers and can cost up to Rs 83 lakh. For many collectors, it’s less about quenching thirst and more about owning a symbol of Beverly Hills luxury.

3. Bling H2O

Bling H2O is all about sparkle and glamour. Each frosted glass bottle is hand-decorated with 10,000 Swarovski crystals, making it a regular sight at Hollywood events. Priced around Rs.2.2 lakh per bottle, it has become a status accessory among celebrities, proof that even water can have red-carpet appeal.

4. Kona Nigari Water

Sourced from the deep ocean near Hawaii, Kona Nigari is priced at around Rs.33,500 for 750 ml. The water is said to have unique health benefits ranging from better skin hydration to stress reduction thanks to its mineral-rich composition. It’s especially popular in Japan, where buyers swear by its purity and rejuvenating qualities.

5. Fillico Jewellery Water

From Japan comes Fillico, a brand that turns hydration into haute couture. Its bottle, resembling a luxury perfume container, is embellished with gold, silver, and sometimes even gemstones. Costing over Rs. 1 lakh per litre, Fillico Jewellery Water is designed to impress a more statement of fashion and prestige than simple refreshment.

Why do the rich buy expensive water?

For the wealthy, luxury water is less about taste and more about identity. It’s a status symbol, a collectable item, and sometimes even décor at lavish events. The unique bottles often reflect craftsmanship and design on par with jewellery, while celebrity endorsements add to their allure.

So, while most of us reach for a bottle of mineral water to stay hydrated, the world’s elite sip on liquid luxury, proof that even something as simple as water can sparkle with extravagance.