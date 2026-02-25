Hyderabad: The loss of a beloved public figure often brings millions together, united in grief, remembrance, and celebration of their legacy. Some funerals, due to the prominence of the individual, attract not just local but global attention. These monumental events transcend borders and become a shared moment in history, watched by billions across the world.

The following highlights the top 5 most-watched televised funerals, showcasing the figures whose passing touched millions around the globe.

1. Queen Elizabeth II (2022)

The passing of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022 marked the end of a historic reign. With an estimated 4 billion viewers globally, her funeral remains the most-watched in history. The grand ceremony, steeped in tradition and honouring her legacy, was watched by millions as the world said goodbye to the longest-reigning monarch in British history.

2. Princess Diana (1997)

The tragic death of Princess Diana shook the world, with 2.5 billion people tuning in to her funeral in 1997. Her sudden passing, combined with her immense popularity and charitable work, made this event one of the most emotional and globally witnessed moments in television history.

3. Michael Jackson (2009)

The King of Pop’s funeral in 2009, following his unexpected death, attracted over 2.5 billion viewers. Michael Jackson’s influence on music and culture was unmatched, and his memorial celebrated his contributions to the world of entertainment.

4. Pope John Paul II (2005)

The funeral of Pope John Paul II in 2005 saw 4 million people gather in person at the Vatican, with billions more tuning in from around the world. As one of the most beloved popes in history, his funeral became a global event, reflecting the deep love and respect people had for his leadership.

5. Muhammad Ali (2016)

Boxing legend Muhammad Ali’s funeral in 2016 captivated the world with an estimated 1 billion viewers. The “Greatest of All Time” not only dominated the ring but also became an influential figure in social and political movements, making his funeral a significant global event.

These funerals not only reflect the massive impact these individuals had but also highlight how collective grief can unite people from all corners of the earth.