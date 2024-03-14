5 of 6 poll guarantees fulfilled within 100 days: Telangana Congress

Hyderabad: The Congress government in Telangana, which completed 100 days on Friday, March 15, has claimed that it is moving fast in the implementation of welfare schemes and development programmes by fulfilling the aspirations of 4 crore people of the Telangana state.

Highlighting its achievements in the 100 days of its rule so far, the party claimed that five of the six poll guarantees have already been fulfilled. “Five guarantees have already been implemented in the first 100 days by streamlining the ruined administrative systems. “Praja Palana” was conducted from December 28 to January 6 and received applications from people in the Grama Sabhas,” said a government press release.

“On the first day of the new government, the people’s dispensation liberated the Pragati Bhavan by razing down the high rise walls and removing the iron fencing. The Bhavan is named after Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan,” it added.

Further highlighting its achievements, the party said that within 48 hours of assuming power, the free bus travel for women under the Mahalakshmi scheme was launched. Around 23 crore women already availed this scheme.

The party also highlighted other achievements during its 100-day rule so far. “Arogyasri limit has been increased to Rs 10 lakh from Rs 5 lakh. The government also implemented the Cooking Gas Cylinder at Rs 500 scheme. Launched the Gruha Jyoti scheme to supply 200 units of free power to the deserving poor families. Zero electricity bills are issued to all the household consumers using the power below 200 units. Launched the Indiramma Housing scheme. Under the scheme 4,50,000 houses will be constructed at the cost of Rs 22,500 crores. Sanctioned 3,500 Indiramma houses to each Assembly Constituency,” the party said.

Jobs

The government claimed that it is fulfilling the promise of providing government jobs to the unemployed youth. “As many as 29,384 government jobs have already been filled within three months and issued appointment orders to the selected candidates. 53 percent of the selected candidates are men and the remaining 47 percent are women. Medical and Health Recruitment Board, Police Recruitment Board, TSPSC, Social Welfare Gurukula Society have taken up these recruitments. Besides that, 441 people have been given compassionate appointments in the Singareni Company,” the party said.

The state government said it solved the reservation disputes, court stays in the release of results and other court cases which were pending in the previous government.

“CM Revanth Reddy’s government began efforts to implement the job calendar. Paid special focus on Group 1, Group 2, Group 3 direct recruitment. The Group 1 examination was cancelled twice due to the failures in the conduct of examinations by the previous government. The new government cancelled the exams and issued a fresh Group one notification to fill 563 posts. The government also announced Mega DSC to fill 11062 vacant teacher posts in government schools.

Probing irregularities

The government wrote a letter to the Central Water Commission to order a probe into the collapse of the Medigadda barrage which was built as part of the Kaleshwaram project and constituted an expert committee. A team of MLAs and MLCs of all parties along with chief minister and ministers visited the damaged Medigadda Barrage and inspected the Piers sunk at the site.

Ordered comprehensive probe into irregularities in Outer Ring Road (ORR) toll tenders. Ordered vigilance and enforcement inquiry in the sheep distribution and fishlings supply. Investigation in the Dharani Portal Agency and Mission Bhagiratha scheme workers in the villages . Probing the role of SIB officials in the phone tapping cases. Ordered investigation into the evasion of hundred of crores VAT in the Commercial Taxes Department.

Other achievments

Other achievements highlighted in Congress’ 100-day report card include the following:

CM Revanth Reddy laid the foundation stone for Rs 2232 crore elevated corridor on the Hyderabad-Ramagundam Rajiv Highway near Alwal on March 7.

On March 9, the CM laid the foundation stone for the construction of a double-decker corridor on National Highway 44 from Hyderabad towards Nizamabad at a cost of Rs 1580 crore at Kandlakoya.

The CM laid the foundation stone for Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase 2 expansion at Farooq Nagar. In Phase 2, a total of 70 km of new metro rail line will be constructed.

Established Advanced Technology Centers in all Government ITIs in the State at the cost of Rs 2,700 crores. The state government entered into an agreement with Tata Technologies Limited.

Telangana set a new record in attracting investments at the World Economic Forum held in Davos. The government entered agreements with global companies attracting a whooping Rs 40,232 crore investments which creates 30 ,000 jobs in the state.

CM Revanth announced the establishment of Genome Valley Phase 2 in 300 acres of land at the Bio Asia Conference – 2024. The Valley will attract Rs One crore investments and create 5 lakh jobs. Greenfield pharma clusters in Vikarabad, Medak, Nalgonda districts.

Five-member special committee constituted to solve the Dharani portal issues.

Revival of Musi as a global tourist destination in Hyderabad. Government is preparing designs and proposals for the Musi Riverfront development project.

A crackdown on drug trafficking in Hyderabad and controlled narcotic drug smuggling. The TSNAB was strengthened on the lines of Greyhounds and Octopus.

Rs 1 crore accidental insurance scheme for all 43,000 Singareni employees.

Inaugurated Babu Jagjivan Ram Bhavan at Banjara Hills.

Commencement of Bairamalguda flyover near LB Nagar.

Nallacheruvu Sewage Treatment Plant near Uppal.

100 acres of land allocated for the High Court new building.

Mega Master Plan -2050 for industrial development.

Indian Navy Radar Station. Second VLF station in the country in Vikarabad forest area.

Rs 1190 crore kept aside for the development of Assembly Constituencies. Each constituency will get Rs 10 crore.

Foundation laid for national highways in Adilabad and Pimple Kutty Electrification Project.

Laid Foundation stone for Narayanpet Kodangal lift scheme and also Medical, Nursing and Physiotherapy College.

Installation of Gaddar statue. Gaddar Award for poets, artists and movie stars.

Laid foundation stone for late Rajiv Gandhi statue.

Establishment of Dubai model tourism spot around Hussain Sagar.

Rs 2 crores reward for world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen.

New initiatives to support SHGs.

Establishment of Urdu Academy.

State Aviation Academy entered into an agreement with NRSC. Training for drone pilots.

Decision to set up Ambedkar Knowledge Center in every Assembly constituency.

Conversion of TS into TG for vehicle registrations. Flagged off 100 new buses. Jaya Jayahe is Telangana’s national anthem.

Congress went on to claim that the state achieved real liberation after CM Revanth Reddy assumed charge on December 7. “Telangana witnessed a real freedom and liberation on the day CM A Revanth Reddy took the reins of the state on December 7. The Telangana state, which was achieved through protracted people’s struggle, erupted in joy with the beginning of a new era of democracy,” the party said.