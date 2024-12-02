5 Offbeat spots to visit near Hyderabad for this rainy winter

Winter has wrapped Hyderabad in its cool embrace and with the forecast predicting rain till December 5, the city is experiencing a rare, picturesque charm. The chill in the air, combined with the sound of raindrops and the lush greenery brought to life by the showers, sets the perfect stage for a cozy road trip.

Indeed, this weather calls for leaving the chaos of city life behind and exploring the gems around Hyderabad, where nature, culture, and peace await.

For those wanting to make the most of this enchanting season, Siasat.com has curated a list of five offbeat destinations near Hyderabad that are perfect for a getaway.

Best Weekend Getaways Near Hyderabad

1. Khilla Ghanpur

Located near Mahabubnagar district, Khilla Ghanpur is one of Telangana‘s best-kept secrets. It is a 13th-century hill fort built by the Kakatiya dynasty. This gem offers breathtaking rockscapes, cannons, and ruins of palaces that narrate its rich history. While the trek to the top takes around 2 hours, visitors are instantly rewarded with panoramic views of the Ghanpur Lake. Adventure activities like rock climbing and rappelling add to its charm.

Distance from Hyderabad: It is 116 km from Hyderabad which makes a 3-hour road trip.

2. Pillalamarri

Pillalamarri, also located near Mahabubnagar, is home to an 800-year-old banyan tree, which is one of the largest in the country. The tree is known to be in existence since 1200 CE. This natural wonder’s roots span across acres, creating an enchanting canopy. It serves as a tranquil spot for a walk or picnic, amid a historical backdrop.

Distance from Hyderabad: It is 105 km from Hyderabad which makes a 2.5-hour road trip.

3. Kadam Dam Waterfall

Compared to the other waterfalls in Telangana, Kadam Dam Waterfall is quite a hidden gem, making it the perfect spot if you are seeking peace. Located in Adilabad district, it transforms into a stunning waterfall during rain as well as winter months. The cascading waters surrounded by the lush greenery create an ideal location for picnics and one-day getaways.

Distance from Hyderabad: It is 270 km from Hyderabad which makes a 5.5-hour road trip.

Image Source: Telangana Tourism

4. Komati Cheruvu

Komati Cheruvu in Siddipet is an ideal destination for the winter, offering scenic walks, serene lakeside relaxation, and adventurous activities like sky cycling. The lake is particularly magical at sunsets, and with its vibrant hues, it is guaranteed to give a Bali-like vibe to your getaway.

Distance from Hyderabad: It is 105 km from Hyderabad which makes a 2.5-hour road trip.

5. Ramagiri Fort

Also known as ‘Ratnagiri Fort’, this destination in Karimnagar district is famed for its ancient architecture and scenic hilltop views. Steeped in history, the fort is a relatively unexplored marvel that promises solitude and a slice of Telangana’s cultural heritage.

Distance from Hyderabad: It is 225 km from Hyderabad which makes a 4-hour road trip.

Have you visited any of these destinations? Comment below.