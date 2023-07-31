5 Pakistani Female Actors Who Captivate with Their Eye Expressions

Hyderabad: The eyes have all the power when it comes to acting. A single blink of the eye can make or break a situation.The Pakistani cinema industry has some fantastic female actors who can make us laugh and cry along with them, and it is their eyes that connect us to their characters and make them memorable. (as stated by Reveiwptk)

1. Sajal Aly

Sajal Aly is the queen of eye expressions. Sajal Aly understands how to make her eyes talk—from mischief to romance, wrath to hatred. Those who have seen it can attest to the fact that her character, Chammi, stood out in Aangan simply because she used her eyes to bring the character to life.

2. Yumna Zaidi

If you’ve seen Dar Si Jati Hai Sila, you’ll understand the power Yumna Zaidi’s eyes possess. Even at Tere Bin, the audience was unable to react to the last-minute script change since Yumna was able to depict a victim’s pain on screen so precisely.

3. Saba Qamar

She is the literal queen of making her eyes speak. Saba Qamar’s flexibility knows no limitations, and she can make you believe in anything just by looking at you. One such example is the way she depicted the pain, anguish, and sense of betrayal in her final moment in Baaghi.

4. Iqra Aziz

Iqra Aziz is a great actor who knows how to use her eyes to bring out the best in her characters. Yes, we all know how famous Bhola became, but it was Noori’s confidence that made the drama what it was.

5. Sabeena Farooq

The entire world has shown their disdain for how Haya used to look at Meerab, and kudos to Sabeena Farooq for pulling it off so effortlessly. Her fixation with Murtasim was obvious in her eyes, and that was all that was required. Sabeena Farooq is an excellent addition to the profession, and her full ability should be recognised.

