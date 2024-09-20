5 Popular contestants removed from The Traitors, check out list

A total of 20 contestants entered the competition, ready to face a unique blend of physical and psychological challenges

The Traitors Karan Kundrra and Lakshmi Manchu (Instagram)

Mumbai: Karan Johar’s upcoming reality show The Traitors is already grabbing headlines for its interesting theme and exciting lineup of contestants. Currently being shot in the historic city of Jaisalmer over 14 days, the show is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video, with an expected premiere in January 2025.

Contestants Names

Featuring a star-studded cast, the show includes popular faces such as Jasmine Bhasin, Karan Kundrra, Jannat Zubair, Raj Kundra, Raftaar, Sudhanshu Pandey, Harsh Gujral, Ashish Vidyarthi, Nikita Luther, Uorfi Javed, Mukesh Chhabra, and Anshula Kapoor, among others. A total of 20 contestants entered the competition, ready to face a unique blend of physical and psychological challenges.

The most intriguing aspect of The Traitors is the twist – hidden among the participants are secret “traitors” whose mission is to eliminate the “innocents” without being caught.

The Traitors Eliminated Contestants

Latest updates from the sets have it that five contestants have already been eliminated as part of the show’s intense competition and are no longer in the race to win.

  • Raj Kundra
  • Karan Kundrra
  • Lakshmi Manchu
  • Maheep Kapoor
  • Mukesh Chhabra

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and update son The Traitors.

