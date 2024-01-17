5 Women Akshay Kumar dated before Twinkle Khanna

Mumbai: Akshay Kumar is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. Over the years, he has been linked to several prominent figures within the film industry, and his romantic endeavors have garnered attention and speculation alike.

But did you know who else was he involved with during his career? Here are some of the alleged love affairs of Akshay Kumar that created a buzz in the media:

1. Actress Rekha

While filming Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi in 1996, rumors of Akshay and Rekha’s growing proximity started doing the rounds. It was said that Rekha was madly in love with the handsome hunk, but the rumor of their affair didn’t go well with Raveena Tandon, who was dating Akshay at that time.

2. Raveena Tandon

Akshay and Raveena were one of the most talked-about couples of the 90s. They initially became friends while shooting for Mohra in 1994 and began dating in 1995. They were one much-in-love couple, and after being together for almost 3 years, everyone was eagerly waiting for their marriage announcement. However, their relationship could not last long as Raveena was tired of Akshay’s flamboyant nature as he was always linked with his female co-stars, firstly with Rekha and later with Shilpa Shetty.

3. Shilpa Shetty

The love between Shilpa and Akshay blossomed during the making of Main Khiladi Tu Anari, only to end on a very bitter note later. Shilpa’s fling with Akshay generated a lot of controversies after she opened up about the betrayal and heartbreak in a media interview in 2000.

4. Priyanka Chopra

Akshay and Priyanka’s alleged affair started during the filming of Andaaz in 2003. They were also seen together in movies like Aitraaz, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, and Waqt: The Race Against Time. However, their relationship ended on a sour note, and they never worked together again.

5. Katrina Kaif

Akshay and Katrina’s alleged affair started during the filming of Namastey London in 2007. They were also seen together in movies like Singh Is Kinng, De Dana Dan, and Tees Maar Khan. However, their relationship ended on a sour note, and they never worked together again.

On the work front, Akshay will be seen next in the official Hindi remake of the Tamil drama film ‘Soorarai Pottru’, which is all set to hit theatres on February 16. Apart from that, he also has ‘Welcome To The Jungle’, ‘Sky Force’, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ and ‘Housefull 5’ in his kitty.