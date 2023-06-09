5 Women Ranveer Singh dated before Deepika Padukone

Mumbai: The love lives of actors often captivate the curiosity of fans and media, and one name that has been a subject of much interest is Ranveer Singh.

Known for his flamboyant personality and versatile acting skills, Ranveer has not only left a lasting impression on the silver screen but has also made headlines for his past relationships.

The Gully Boy actor is happily married to the phenomenal actress Deepika Padukone and their married life is nothing less than a fairytale which most of us long to have. His love for her is truly adorable.

But did you know who else was he involved with during his career?

Over the years, he has been linked to several prominent figures within the film industry, and his romantic endeavors have garnered attention and speculation alike.

From dating Ahana Deol to a Mysterious moroccon girl, the actor has had his fair share of women before he met the love of his life.

Ranveer Singh Relationships Timeline

1. Ahana Deol

According to reports, Hema Malini and Dharmendra’s younger daughter Ahana Deol was Ranveer Singh’s first romantic partner in the entertainment industry.

They were rumored to have dated for a brief amount of time back when they were in college.

2. Anushka Sharma

From being friends to set the screen on fire with their crackling chemistry, Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh were the most happening Jodi in Bollywood back in the day. The duo never confirmed it but it was pretty evident that there was something brewing between them according to Timesnow.

But their story was just not meant for them as they called it quits after the 2011 IIFA Awards. Reports were rife that it was due to the actor’s closeness with Sonakshi.

3. Sonakshi Sinha

After breaking up with Anushka, the actor was said to have fallen in love with Sonakshi Sinha. The two allegedly dated when they were working on the sets of Lootera. However, they never confirmed it.

4. Ranveer experienced love in the city of love?

At the trailer launch of the movie ‘Befikre’, the actor disclosed that he had found himself a girlfriend, a beautiful Moroccan girl. Though he never revealed her name or her identity, it was apparent that he had some wonderful experiences in the city of love according to Times of India.

5. Parineeti Chopra

The 83 actor was even linked with his co-actor Parineeti Chopra with whom he shares a wonderful relationship with as they were often found making fun of each other.

Deepika Padukone

The last actress to be linked with the gully boy was none other than our very own Deepika Padukone.

From PDA to hand-in-hand strolls in front of the media, it was very apparent that the actor has found his object of affection. Although the duo never confirmed it before their marriage it was clear to everyone that the actor has something going on with his leading lady even in real life.

The two officially tied the knot in November 2018 and have been going steady ever since.

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh has several projects including Baiju Bawra, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and Don 3.