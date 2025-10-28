50 booked for playing poker at Citizens Club in Siddipet

Hyderabad: In a major raid, 50 people were booked for playing poker at the Citizens Club located in the heart of the town on Monday night, October 27.

According to a statement issued by Siddipet Assistant Commissioner of Police M Ravindar Reddy on Tuesday, October 28, the task force sleuths and Siddipet 1 Town police busted an illegal gaming activity and several were taken into custody, including Maindala Srinivas Ramesh, president of the club, and Chandireddy Srinivas Reddy, its vice-president.

Police found 50 people sitting around 6 tables playing poker, with two persons engaged in transferring the amount using Google Pay and Phone Pe transactions, while 5 persons were distributing the 20 plastic coins as per the value of money being exchanged.

According to sources, several local Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders were present among the players and organisers, who have been booked under the Gaming Act.

Based on credible information, Task Force ACP Ravindar and Siddipet 1 Town circle inspector, along with their personnel, raided the club located at the Gandhi X Roads at around 7 pm.

Citizens Club in Siddipet town

Two cell phones, 8 sets of playing cards, 6 score cards and 20 plastic coins were seized.

In the statement, ACP Ravindar Reddy has warned those indulging in anti-social activities in Siddipet town, that stern action will be initiated against such individuals if found engaging in such activities.

As per Siasat.com‘s sources, for the past several days, an illegal bar was also being run inside the Citizens Club.