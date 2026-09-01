50 private fertility centres served notices in Telangana

Hyderabad: As many as 50 private fertility centres were issued notices after inspections, Health and Family Welfare Commissioner Dr Sangeeta Satyanarayana told Telangana Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha on Monday, August 31.

Officials flagged deviations like staff changes, failure to maintain records properly, not displaying registration certificates, not operating a grievance cell and running centres at locations other than the registered address.

Out of the 379 centres inspected, registrations of two centres that violated regulations were cancelled, and the permissions of nine centres were temporarily revoked.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

The minister directed that the inspections should also focus on the drugs and injections used in centres, the manufacturing companies, prices and other related aspects.

Also Read Telangana govt cancels license of two ‘unethical’ IVF centers

Apart from the performance review of government and private fertility and in vitro fertilisation (IVF) centres, the minister also checked the implementation of Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) and surrogacy laws and the enforcement of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act.

Officials also informed that between April and July this year, 2,600 inspections were conducted at hospitals and scanning centres and deviations were noticed at 52 centres, resulting in show cause notices being issued.

The minister said that special vigilance must be maintained on centres potentially involved in sex determination.

He also reviewed the performance of IVF centres operating at Gandhi Hospital and Petlaburj Hospital. Officials informed him that a total of 39,802 patients have received fertility treatment services at these two centres so far.

This includes 20,185 follicular studies, 521 Intrauterine insemination (IUI) procedures and 545 IVF cases.