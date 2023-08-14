50 school teachers to be ‘Special Guests’ on I-Day at Red Fort

New Delhi: The Ministry of Education has invited school teachers as distinguished ‘Special Guests’ to participate in the 77th Independence Day Ceremony 2023 at the Red Fort.

The Ministry of Education said that a select group of 50 school teachers who have displayed outstanding dedication and commitment in their fields to shape and nurture the young minds have been invited by the Department of School Education and Literacy.

An official said these educators hail from Central Board of Secondary Education and Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghathan schools from across the country.

These Special Guests will attend the two-days’ programme scheduled from August 14 to August 15, 2023 and their itinerary includes activities that encapsulate the essence of the nation’s heritage and progress.

The key highlights of the programme include a visit to India Gate, the War Memorial and Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya.

At Kartavya Path, they will pay homage to the valiant soldiers who have safeguarded the country’s sovereignty.

The courage and sacrifice of these heroes will be etched in the memory of the attendees, the official added.

The visit to Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya at Teen Murti Marg, Delhi will provide insights into the life and contributions of visionary leaders who have shaped the nation’s destiny.

Afterwards, there will be an interactive session of the invited school teachers with the union minister of state, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh in Delhi, official said.

The education ministry said that on August 15, they will participate in the Independence Day Ceremony at the Red Fort, where the tricolour will be unfurled by the Prime Minister, amid the spirited echoes of the national anthem.

“Through this recognition on the occasion of Independence Day Ceremony, the Department of School Education and Literacy is honoring the contribution of teachers who play a vital role in nurturing the future of the nation with their unwavering commitment,” the official said.

Their role in fostering knowledge, values and skills in the young generation is invaluable and this gesture seeks to express the nation’s gratitude to them, the Union education ministry said on Sunday.