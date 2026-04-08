50 sheds removed in Malkajgiri anti encroachment drive

The corporation is planning to conduct another anti-encroachment drive on Friday.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 8th April 2026 6:47 pm IST

Hyderabad: The Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC) conducted an anti-encroachment drive from Malkajgiri X Road to Anand Bagh Chowrasta on Wednesday, April 8.

According to Assistant City Planner VB Srinivas Rao, around 50 temporary sheds were removed. The demolition was conducted in the presence of the police.

Local vendors protested and sought time from officials, but the drive continued.

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The corporation is planning to conduct another anti-encroachment drive on Friday.

In a similar drive, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) removed 798 encroachments across Hyderabad on April 4.

Of these 340 permanent and 458 temporary encroachments were removed. The drive was carried out across all six zones in Shamshabad, Charminar, Rajendranagar, Golconda, Khairatabad and Seunderabad, said a press release.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 8th April 2026 6:47 pm IST

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