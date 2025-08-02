’50 trips, 0 results’: KTR targets Telangana CM Revanth’s Delhi visits

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) has launched a scathing attack on Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy over his frequent visits to Delhi.

Taking to ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), KTR posted a series of numbers from 1 to 50, sarcastically remarking, “These are not just numbers, but details of the CM’s Delhi visits.”

1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33, 34, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49, 50…….



These are not mere numbers but a chronicle of a Chief Minister's unending commute… — KTR (@KTRBRS) August 2, 2025

KTR further ridiculed Revanth Reddy, stating that the chief minister had achieved a “half-century” of trips to the national capital. He questioned the benefits of these Delhi tours for the state of Telangana.

“In his 20-month tenure, Revanth Reddy has visited Delhi 50 times. He has achieved nothing for Telangana except empty words. The people are observing everything,” KTR asserted in his post. He concluded his criticism by stating, “The state needs a Chief Minister who governs, not a ‘tourist CM’ who frequently travels to Delhi.”