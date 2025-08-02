HC quashes case against BRS MLAs KTR, Jagadeeswar Reddy

Hyderabad: In a significant relief for Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLAs KT Rama Rao (KTR) and Patnam Jagadeeswar Reddy, the High Court on Friday quashed a case filed against them based on a complaint by Teenmar Mallanna.

The case stemmed from a complaint filed by Teenmar Mallanna, who alleged that KTR and Jagadeeswar Reddy had engaged in a smear campaign on social media to sabotage his chances of winning the MLC elections held in 2024. A case was subsequently registered based on this complaint.

KTR and Jagadeeswar Reddy had approached the High Court seeking to have the case dismissed.

Also Read KTR slams Telangana govt over land acquisition for Pharma City

During the hearing, their lawyers brought to the court’s attention that the investigating officer had issued notices to Teenmar Mallanna on March 15 and June 18, asking him to submit evidence related to the allegations in his complaint, but Mallanna had failed to respond.

After hearing the arguments, the court ruled to quash the case, providing relief to the two BRS leaders.