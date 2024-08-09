500-bed hospital to be built in Sangareddy: Telangana Health minister

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister Damodar Raja Narasimha on August 8, Thursday announced that a 500-bed hospital will be constructed in Sangareddy.

Raja Narasimha visited the hospital and inspected its pharmacy, outpatient ward and dialysis centre. In a meeting with the medical college teaching staff, he said, ” Let’s soon lay the foundation stone for a 500-bed facility in Sangareddy.”

He asked authorities to focus on the sanitation of the hospital. While interacting with a few patients, the minister assured them that the government is committed to providing quality health care to all.

తేదీ 08-08-2024

సంగారెడ్డి జిల్లా.



🔹సంగారెడ్డి జిల్లా కేంద్రంలో త్వరలో 500 పడకల ఆసుపత్రి కి శంఖుస్థాపన.



🔹వైద్య వృత్తి పవిత్ర మైనది



🔹వైద్య వృత్తి కి న్యాయం చేయాలి .*



🔹వైద్య వృత్తి లో బాధ్యత , జవాబుదారితనం కల్గి ఉండాలి* .

Rajanarsimha asked the hospital staff to ensure all necessary equipment should be available at the facility. He urged the public to opt for government hospitals instead of spending money for treatment in private hospitals.

He asked officials to ensure the completion of hostel buildings on the hospital premises at the earliest. The minister also asked the doctors to increase the bed count in the dialysis ward.