51 Maoists surrender in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur

Bijapur/Kanker: As many as 51 Maoists, 20 of them carrying a collective bounty of Rs 66 lakh, surrendered in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, police said.

Hailing the development, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the country is now rapidly moving towards achieving the goal of a Maoist-free India.

Fifty-one Maoists, including nine women, returned to the mainstream citing that they were impressed by the state government’s rehabilitation policy and development initiatives, Bijapur Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Yadav said.

Their decision to quit the path of violence marks another significant step in the state government’s ongoing mission to eradicate Maoism through peace, dialogue and development, he said.

Their surrender was part of ‘Poona Margham – Punarwas se Punarjeevan’ (rehabilitation for social integration), a rehabilitation initiative launched by Bastar Range police for Maoists.

Among those who surrendered were five members of the PLGA (Peoples’ Liberation Guerrilla Army) battalion number 01 and company numbers 01, 02 and 05, one area committee member, seven members of area committees party and platoon, three members of the LOS (local organisation squad) group, one militia platoon commander, 14 militia platoon members and 20 lower-rung members, he said.

Since January 2024, a total of 650 Maoists have joined the mainstream in Bijapur, 196 were neutralised in encounters, while 986 others were arrested, he said.

“The government’s rehabilitation policy has been attracting Maoists to shun violence and join the mainstream. The families of Maoists who are joining the mainstream also want them to live a normal life and move forward hand in hand with society,” Yadav said.

पुनर्वास की रोशनी से मिट रहा भय का अंधकार



छत्तीसगढ़ सरकार की आत्मसमर्पण एवं पुनर्वास नीति 2025 और नियद नेल्ला नार योजना ने माओवाद की हिंसक विचारधारा में लिप्त युवाओं में नया विश्वास जगाया है। हिंसा का रास्ता छोड़कर वे अब मुख्यधारा में लौट रहे हैं।



बीजापुर जिले में चलाए जा रहे… — Vishnu Deo Sai (@vishnudsai) October 29, 2025

The necessary legal process for the rehabilitation and reintegration of these 51 cadres into society is underway.

In a post on ‘X’, CM Sai said, “The light of rehabilitation dispels the darkness of fear. The Chhattisgarh government’s Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy 2025 and the Niyad Nella Nar scheme have instilled new hope in young people involved in the violent ideology of Maoism. Leaving the path of violence, they are now returning to the mainstream”.

“Under the ‘Poona Margham’ campaign, and through the continuous efforts of the security forces, 51 Maoists, carrying a total reward of Rs 66 lakh, surrendered today, expressing their faith in the Constitution and resolving to live a life of dignity within the democratic system,” he said.

This step is proof that Bastar is now entering a new era of peace and progress, dispelling the darkness of fear and violence. The government’s sensitive policies and humanitarian approach have proven that dialogue is the permanent solution to this problem, he said.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the country is now rapidly moving towards the goal of a Maoist-free India, he added.

Meanwhile, 21 active Maoist cadres who had surrendered on Sunday (October 26) in Kanker district, were formally reintegrated into the social mainstream in the presence of tribal community elders and senior officials during a function in the district.

They were welcomed into the mainstream by being presented with copies of the Constitution of India, symbolising their return to democratic life, during a function held at the Counter Terrorism and Jungle Warfare (CTJW) College, Kanker, police said.

Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P said the reintegration of these 21 cadres into society reflects the growing disillusionment of the Maoist cadres with the violent and anti-people ideology.

The cadres, including 18 women, carried a cumulative reward of Rs 85 lakh on their heads, he said.

They handed over 18 weapons, including three AK-47 rifles, four Self Loading Rifles (SLRs), two INSAS rifles, five .303 rifles, one 315 bore rifle, two single shot rifles and Barrel Grenade Launcher (BGL) to police, he said.

Sundarraj has also categorically mentioned that the remaining top Maoist cadres, including Politburo member Devji, Central Committee member Hidma, DKSZC (Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee) members Pappa Rao, Barse Deva and others – have no option other than shunning violence and joining the mainstream, otherwise they will have to face decisive operations.

Kanker Senior Superintendent of Police, Indira Kalyan Elesela, said with this surrender in Kanker, the Kuyemari/Kiskodo area committee of Maoists has been effectively dismantled, further weakening the presence of Maoists in the Keshkal Division.

With the complete dismantling of these area committees, another stronghold of Maoists has been neutralised in the Bastar region, he said.