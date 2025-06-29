51 nabbed in Cyberabad for harassing women

Hyderabad: 51 people have been arrested harassing women in the Cyberabad commissionerate by the SHE teams from June 23-28.

According to reports, the accused were arrested during 137 decoy operations across various hotspots under the Cyberabad commissionerate limits. 50 of the accused were booked for petty cases, and one FIR was registered.

The accused were counseled to sensitize them regarding public decency and the legal consequences of their actions. The Cyberabad SHE teams received 19 complaints via direct, online and WhatsApp modes. Acting promptly, the teams ensured necessary interventions to address the grievances.

Also Read 42 minors among 141 nabbed in Rachakonda for harrassing women

To promote women’s safety, the Cyberabad police organised 78 awareness programmes in schools colleges and public areas to educate youth and the general public on women’s safety laws and respectful behaviour.

Additionally, five counselling sessions were held at the Women and Children Safety Wing, Cyberabad.