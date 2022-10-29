511 Syrian refugees in Lebanon repatriated

Beirut: Lebanon on Thursday announced that it had secured the voluntary return of 511 Syrian refugees, in coordination with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

In a statement, the Lebanese General Security said that its members “accompanied the displaced refugees who set off on buses secured by the Syrian authorities for this purpose.”

He reported that a number of returnees boarded their own vehicles or rented Lebanese vehicles from the specific gathering points in the city of Tripoli and al-Aboudiyah (north), Nabatiyeh (south), and from Aley, al-Masnaa, and Arsal all the way to the Lebanese-Syrian border (east).

4- مما يدل على أن عدد المغادرين بلغ /511/ نازحاً من أصل /751/ كان مقرراً عودتهم، وهذا الفرق في عدد المغادرين يؤكد بأن العودة هي طوعية بإمتياز.

كما تجدّد هذه المديرية التأكيد على استمرارية استقبال المراكز الحدودية البرية السوريين الراغبين بالعودة الى سوريا — الأمن العام اللبناني (@DGSG_Security) October 27, 2022

On Wednesday, October 26, the first phase of the voluntary return of Syrian refugees from Lebanon to their country was launched under the supervision of the Lebanese army and Lebanese General security, after they had been suspended since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Syrian refugees sit with their belongings on a pick-up truck as they prepare to return to Syria from Wadi Hmayyed, on the outskirts of the Lebanese border town of Arsal. [/Mohamed Azakir/Reuters]

Hundreds of Syrian refugees have boarded a convoy of trucks in the Lebanese mountain town of Arsal to return to their war-torn country. [Mohamed Azakir/Reuters]

Lebanon has given shelter to more than 1 million Syrian refugees but many claim the number is far higher. [Hussein Malla/AP Photo]

This repatriation is the latest attempt by the government in Beirut to organise a mass refugee return. [Hussein Malla/AP Photo]

بدء المرحلة الاولى للعودة الطوعية للنازحين السوريين إلى بلادهم التي ينظمها الامن العام اللبناني pic.twitter.com/rMzuvminL5 — LBCI Lebanon News (@LBCI_NEWS) October 26, 2022

In Syria, in mid-March 2011, popular protests erupted against President Bashar al-Assad, demanding a peaceful transfer of power, but he chose to suppress it militarily, which plunged the country into a devastating war that resulted in the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Syrians.

After the outbreak of the conflict in Syria in 2011, Lebanon became a destination for hundreds of thousands of Syrians who fled their areas as the war progressed.

The Lebanese authorities currently estimate the presence of more than 1.5 million Syrian refugees on its territory, while the number of those registered with the United Nations is about 830,000.

لبنان الدولة المنزوعة القرار…

تباشر بترحيل اللاجئين السوريين رغم التحذيرات الأممية من مخاطر تعرضهم لأعمال انتقامية من قبل قوات النظام والميليشيات المساندة له.. pic.twitter.com/xzBEhPKENv — waqas.alkadi وقاص القاضي (@waqas_alkadi) October 26, 2022

About 540,000 Syrians have voluntarily returned to their country since the plan began in 2017.

Most of the Syrian refugees live in poverty, and their living conditions have worsened as Lebanon has plunged into economic and other energy supply problems since 2019.

According to UNHCR, Lebanon, with a total population of about 6.7 million, continues to be the country hosting the largest number of refugees per capita and per square kilometre.