525 students from Telangana govt school qualify for JEE Advanced 2025

Hyderabad: As many as 525 students from the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGSWREIS) have qualified for the JEE Advanced 2025, setting a new record in the institution’s history.

The announcement is being hailed as a “golden chapter” for the state-run Gurukula education system.

The qualifiers include children of daily wage labourers, sanitation workers, and families from underprivileged Dalit communities. Their impressive scores in the JEE Mains 2025, conducted in January and April, place them at par with students from top private coaching institutions across India.

This year marked a remarkable milestone for Telangana’s Gurukula institutions, as a significant number of students crossed the 80 and 90 percentile marks in the JEE Mains for the first time.

Leading the list of achievers is R Mani Deep from Gowlidoddi Boys College, who secured an outstanding 99.03 percentile, followed by K Charan Tej with 98.30 percentile and Ram Charan Teja with 98.08 percentile. From the girls’ institutions, B Tejaswini stood out with 98.27 percentile, while T Ephrayam from Sheikpet Gurukula scored 97.87 percentile. K Keerthana of GV Gudem, Nalgonda, also made a mark with 96.71 percentile.

To further ease stress and ensure mental well-being, TGSWREIS also implemented student wellness programs, helping learners stay focused and confident throughout the preparation period.

Congratulating the students, Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy, deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, principal secretary of Scheduled Castes Development Department (SCDD) N Sridhar, and secretary Alagu Varsini praised the efforts of the teaching staff, students, and their families.