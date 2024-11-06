Limit for number JEE Advanced 2025 attempts increased to 3

The number of attempts for the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) has been increased from two to three starting this year.

Under the new guidelines, candidates can now attempt JEE Advanced a maximum of three times within three consecutive years. Previously, the limit was set at two attempts within two years.

Eligibility criteria for JEE Advanced 2025

For JEE Advanced 2025, candidates must be among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates in the BE/BTech Paper (Paper I) of JEE Main 2025. This figure may slightly exceed 2.5 lakh if there are tied ranks or scores in any category.

The distribution of shortlisted candidates by category is as follows: 10percent for GEN-EWS, 27 percent for OBC-NCL, 15 percent for SC, 7.5 percent for ST, and 40.5 percent for the OPEN category. Additionally, 5 percent horizontal reservation is available for PwD candidates within each of these categories.

Regarding age limits, candidates must be born on or after October 1, 2000, with a five-year relaxation for SC, ST, and PwD candidates (born on or after October 1, 1995).

The Supreme Court’s decision clarifies that OCI/PIO candidates who obtained their OCI/PIO card before March 4, 2021, will be considered Indian nationals for seat allocation in IITs but will not be eligible for reservation benefits except for OPEN-PwD.

As for eligibility concerning Class 12 exams, candidates must have appeared for the Class 12 (or equivalent) examination for the first time in 2023, 2024, or 2025 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as compulsory subjects. Candidates who appeared for Class 12 exams in 2022 or earlier are ineligible, except those from boards where results were declared after September 21, 2022.

Further, candidates who have previously been admitted to an IIT under any academic programme listed in the JoSAA Business Rules of 2024 or earlier, or whose admission was cancelled, are not eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2025.