JEE Advanced 2024 schedule released; check details

Hyderabad: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will be organizing the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2024 on May 26.

As per the schedule released, paper – I will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and paper II from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

The entrance test will make the candidates eligible for admission into the Indian Institutes of Technology.

Registration for the same will commence on the website on April 21 and conclude by April 30. The last date for fee payment by registered candidates is May 6 while the admit cards will be available for download from May 17 to 26.

Furthermore, the IIT-Madras will release a copy of candidate responses on its website on May 31 after the exam.

The provisional answer keys will be displayed on the website on June 2, and feedback and comments on answer keys can be sent on June 2 and 3.

The final answer key and results will be released on June 9.

Eligibility

Candidate must have cleared the JEE Main and should be among the top 2.50 lakh successful candidates in order to write the JEE Advanced.

The JEE Main 2024 will be conducted in two sessions with the first session scheduled between January 24 and February 1 with the result announcement on February 12.

The last date for registering for the first session is November 30. Likewise, the second session is scheduled to take place between April 1 and 15, and results for the same will be out on April 25.

How to apply?