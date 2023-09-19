JEE Main, NEET, UGC NET, CUET exam dates announced

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the examination calendar for the academic year 2024-25, listing the dates of the Joint Entrance Examination [JEE (Main)], National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG), Common University Entrance Test -UG (CUET-UG), Common University Entrance Test -PG (CUET-PG), and UGC-NET.

Earlier, the UGC announced that CUET-UG for the academic year 2024-25 will be conducted by the NTA. The examination is scheduled to take place from May 15 to May 31, 2024. CUET-PG for the academic year 2024-25 will be conducted between March 11 and 28.

“For the Academic year 2024-25, the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate programs (CUET-UG) will be conducted by NTA from 15th May to 31st May 2024. Results will be announced within three weeks of the last test. For more details, please visit https://nta.ac.in,” UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar posted on X.

CUET-UG aims to streamline the admission process for undergraduate programs across various universities and colleges in India.

The first session of the JEE Main exam in 2024 is scheduled to happen between January 24 and February 1, while the second session will be held between April 1 and 15.

The NEET UG exam is scheduled to be held on May 5, 2024, whereas UGC NET will be held between June 10 and 21.