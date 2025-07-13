528 held for drunk driving in Cyberabad; RC Puram tops with 94 cases

RC Puram was followed by Miyapur traffic police station where 65 people were arrested.

Hyderabad: As many as 528 people were arrested for drunk driving over the weekend in Cyberabad. RC Puram traffic police had the highest number of arrests with 94 cases.

Police arrested 391 two-wheelers, 22 three-wheelers, 113 four-wheelers and two heavy vehicles.

Nine of those arrested are aged 18–20 years; 218 are between 21–30 years; 175 are 31–40 years; 98 are 41–50 years; 24 are 51–60 years; and four are aged 61 and above.

Miyapur traffic police station recorded the second highest cases with 65 people arrested, and Gachibowli traffic police station had 48 people arrested.

Around 93 individuals tested 50 BAC (blood alcohol concentration), 230 tested ranging between 51 and 100 BAC, 119 tested between 101 and 150 BAC, 42 tested between 151 and 200 BAC, 27 tested between 201-300 BAC and 17 tested between 301 and 500 BAC and above.

The permissible limit of alcohol level in blood while driving is 30 mg of alcohol per 100 ml of blood.

Police warned individuals found driving in an inebriated condition and leading to fatal accidents will be booked under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

The maximum punishment under this section is 10 years of imprisonment along with a fine.

