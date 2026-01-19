54 inspectors of Hyderabad police transferred

26 cops were directed to report immediately to the Police Commissioner’s Office.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th January 2026 10:57 am IST
Hyderabad police
Hyderabad Police

Hyderabad: The Police Establishment Board of Hyderabad City Police ordered the transfer and posting of 54 Inspectors of Police with immediate effect on Sunday, January 18.

Some of the transfers include A Ramesh, posted as Station House Officer (SHO) of Filmnagar after being transferred from the post of SHO at Charminar.

Moreover, G Balakrishna, presently serving as SHO of Sultan Bazar Traffic Police, has now been posted as the SHO of Tappachabutra.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

S. Suhasan, who was waiting for posting, has now been posted as SHO of Banjara Hills. K. Ramakrishna, who is currently with Traffic Admin, is posted as SHO of Malakpet Traffic Police.

The following are other transfers and postings of inspectors of Hyderabad police.

Inspectors Transfers on 18.01.25Download

According to the orders, 26 cops, including SHOs, were directed to report immediately to the Police Commissioner’s Office.

MS Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th January 2026 10:57 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
Back to top button