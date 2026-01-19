54 inspectors of Hyderabad police transferred

Hyderabad: The Police Establishment Board of Hyderabad City Police ordered the transfer and posting of 54 Inspectors of Police with immediate effect on Sunday, January 18.

Some of the transfers include A Ramesh, posted as Station House Officer (SHO) of Filmnagar after being transferred from the post of SHO at Charminar.

Moreover, G Balakrishna, presently serving as SHO of Sultan Bazar Traffic Police, has now been posted as the SHO of Tappachabutra.

S. Suhasan, who was waiting for posting, has now been posted as SHO of Banjara Hills. K. Ramakrishna, who is currently with Traffic Admin, is posted as SHO of Malakpet Traffic Police.

The following are other transfers and postings of inspectors of Hyderabad police.

According to the orders, 26 cops, including SHOs, were directed to report immediately to the Police Commissioner’s Office.