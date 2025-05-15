54 people killed in overnight airstrikes on southern Gaza city, hospital says

Some bodies arrived in pieces, with some body bags containing the remains of multiple people to the people.

Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 15th May 2025 1:38 pm IST
Grieving Palestinian mother holds her infant wrapped in a white shroud after Israeli airstrikes on Khan Younis, Gaza, as a young boy looks on in sorrow.
A mother mourns her child killed in Israeli airstrikes on Khan Younis, Gaza. Photo: DPA

Khan Younis: A hospital in southern Gaza says 54 people have been killed in overnight airstrikes on the city of Khan Younis.

An Associated Press cameraman in Khan Younis counted 10 airstrikes on the city overnight into Thursday, and saw numerous bodies taken to the morgue in the city’s Nasser Hospital.

Some bodies arrived in pieces, with some body bags containing the remains of multiple people. The hospital’s morgue confirmed 54 people had been killed.

MS Creative School

It was the second night of heavy bombing, after airstrikes Wednesday on northern and southern Gaza killed at least 70 people, including almost two dozen children.

The strikes come as US President Donald Trump visits the Middle East, visiting Gulf states but not Israel.

There had been widespread hope that Trump’s regional visit could usher in a ceasefire deal or renewal of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

St Josephs
Germanten Hospital

An Israeli blockade of the territory is now in its third month.

Tags
Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 15th May 2025 1:38 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button