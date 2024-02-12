5,411 residential properties registered in Hyderabad in Jan: Report

Hyderabad: A total of 5,411 properties worth Rs 3,279 crore were registered in Hyderabad, the latest Knight Frank India report has revealed.

It showed that properties priced between Rs 25 to Rs 50 lakh made up 47% of the total registrations in January, and 71% of registrations fell within the 1,000 to 2,000 square feet size category range.

It said that the preference for smaller homes with area below 1,000 square feet declined from 19% to 16%, while the demand for larger homes above 2,000 square feet increased from 9% to 13%. This apart, there was a decrease in properties below Rs 25 lakhs, which accounted for 15% of registrations.

Contrary to all, the segment for properties worth Rs 1 crore and above experienced growth, with its share climbing from 8% in January 2023 to 14% in January 2024, the report said.