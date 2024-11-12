55 detained over pharma city protest in Telangana, internet suspended

Hyderabad: Following the protests over the proposed Pharma City in Telangana, 55 people have been detained so far in the Vikarabad district. As the situation became tense, the government authorities also suspended internet services.

The police action was part of a late-night operation involving around 300 police personnel who conducted door-to-door searches in the village, suspending internet services in Dudyala, Kodangal, and Bomraspeta mandals.

The incident occurred during a Gram Sabha held in Lagacherla village, Dudyala mandal for land acquisition related to the establishment of the Pharma City and industry in Telangana. The meeting turned violent when villagers allegedly attacked the officials, sparking widespread unrest.

Also Read Vikarabad attack: Police registers 3 cases after attacks on govt officials

The clash reportedly involved sticks and stones as villagers targeted district collector Prateek Jain, additional collector Lingyanayak, sub-collector Umashankar Prasad, and Kodangal area development authority (KADA) special officer Venkat Reddy.

While the district and additional collectors managed to escape, special officer Venkat Reddy sustained serious injuries. Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Srinivas was also attacked while attempting to shield Reddy.

Following the incident, heavy police deployment remained in Lagacherla, as the attack sent shockwaves through Kodangal, a constituency represented by Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy.