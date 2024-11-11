Vikarabad attack: Police registers 3 cases after attacks on govt officials

Hyderabad: Three cases were registered at Bomraspet police station in Vikarabad following attacks on the government officials at Kodangal during the hearing for Pharma City project on Monday, November 11.

Inspector general Multi Zone II V Satyanarayana said the Vikarabad district collector Prateek Jain, Kodangal Area Development Authority (KADA) chairman Venkat Reddy and other officials were present at Lagcherla village in Bomraspeta mandal.

“A person B Suresh came to the meeting and asked the collector and other officials to visit the village and interact with the locals. Adhering to his advice, the collector and other officials went to the village where they all came under attack,” said Satyanarayana.

The police alleged it was a pre-planned attack on the collector and other government officials to prevent them from coming again to the village. “Three cases are registered and all the persons who are involved will be identified and arrested. The conspiracy will be unravelled behind the violence and attack on officials,” said the IGP.

Collector denies allegations

Meanwhile, Vikarabad district collector Prateek Jain has categorically denied allegations of attack by villagers.

Also Read I was not attacked by farmers: Vikarabad collector clarifies rumours

Speaking to reporters, the Vikarabad district collector dismissed the allegations as rumours and stated he visited Kondagal for holding talks with the protesting farmers who had apprehensions over the Pharma City project. “Some mischief elements conspired and created trouble. I was not attacked or manhandled,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Telangana farmers protested under the banner “Go back Pharma” claiming that the development of the city would poison their fertile agricultural lands.

When the Vikarabad district collector and his team arrived to negotiate with the protesters, the crowd’s hostility intensified. They attacked Jain’s vehicle with stones; two other vehicles were also destroyed.

The situation quickly spiralled out of control, forcing Prateek Jain and his team to retreat to their vehicles. As they attempted to leave, protesters began pelting stones at the officials’ cars, causing damage to the collector’s vehicle. Jain had to duck to avoid the stones, and the driver had to speed away to ensure their safety.