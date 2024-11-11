I was not attacked by farmers: Vikarabad collector clarifies rumours

Hyderabad: Vikarabad district collector Prateek Jain has categorically denied allegations of attack by villagers who were protesting against the establishment Pharma City at Kondangal on Monday, November 11.

The farmers protested under the banner “Go back Pharma” and voiced their opposition, claiming that the development of the city would poison their fertile agricultural lands.

The collector visited Kondagal where he held talks with the protesting farmers who had apprehensions over the Pharma City project. “Some mischief elements conspired and created trouble. I was not attacked or manhandled,” Jain told reporters.

As news spread of the attack, officials from the collectorate staged a pen-down strike demanding action against the culprits. However, the situation was diffused after Jain rubbished the news as mere rumours. “I request you to please end the strike. I am going to the office and you all please go back and start work,” Jain told the employees. The staff later reported for work.

Meanwhile, senior police and administrative officials spoke to the collector regarding the incident. A detailed investigation has been launched. Action is likely to be initiated against the police officials who failed to make proper bandobast.