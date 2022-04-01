563 Muslim students from Telangana admitted to MBBS colleges

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 1st April 2022 9:19 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Siasat Daily and MS Education have organised a felicitation ceremony for 563 Muslim students who have been admitted to various MBBS colleges following NEET counselling.

Of the 2800 seats, 563 Muslim students have been admitted to various colleges under the A-category, of which 20 have been admitted to AIIMS and other premier institutions.

In the programme, the students will be provided with certificates and medals.

The event will be held on Saturday, April 2 at The Siasat Daily Office, located in Abids, Hyderabad. The event will start at 10 am.

The main goal of the programme is to encourage students toward an education.

In the last ten years, this is the highest number of minority Muslim students who have been selected for MBBS courses. Last year around 501 students completed their bachelor’s in medicine.

