56,949 jobs filled in the last 10 months in Telangana

Hyderabad: Since it came to power in December 2023, the Congress government has filled nearly 57,000 jobs across sectors in Telangana.

As per the latest data, 56,949 jobs have been filled till September. Among these 11,062 posts were filled in the District Selection Committee (DSC), and 3,967 posts were filled in the Medical and Health Board.

Similarly, 8,034 appointments were made in the Telangana Residential Educational Society, and 17,341 posts under the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC).

The Telangana Police Recruitment Board appointed 16,929 constables and 7,094 nurses have been recruited by the state medical and health board. The government announced DSC results on September 30.

In January this year, Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy said that the Congress government would create 2 lakh jobs by the yearend. “We are committed to our promise to unemployed youth,” he said at a meeting where over 6,000 staff nurses were handed over their appointment letters.