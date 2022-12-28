58.10 lakhs farmers benefitted in 2022-23 Kharif season: Govt

Approximately 492.60 LMT of paddy has been procured till December 26, in various procuring states in Kharif marketing season 2022-23.

Published: 28th December 2022 8:01 am IST
New Delhi: In the ongoing Kharif marketing season 2022-23 in states, 58.10 lakhs farmers benefitted with MSP value of Rs 1,01,475.06 crore, the Food and Public Distribution Ministry said on Tursday.

A total of 47,621 rakes of foodgrains with an approximate quantity of 1,333 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) have been loaded from March 24, 2020 to December 26, 2022.

This is 18 per cent higher than the number of rakes moved during the corresponding period, i.e. from March 24, 2019 to December 26, 2021, it said.

