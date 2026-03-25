59 govt school students from Telangana to visit ISRO

Hyderabad: As many as 59 students from Telangana’s government schools have been selected to visit Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh as part of the “Har Indian Ka Moonshot” program undertaken by State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT).

The students were selected through artwork and essay competitions at the state level, which were conducted by the SCERT in collaboration with the Agastya Foundation and Planetary Society of India.

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The students will be accompanied by six teachers and will travel in two Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) buses arranged specially for the visit.

The initiative aims to give students exposure to space research and connect classroom teaching with real-world science.