Sanitation worker’s children visit IIT Hyderabad to inspire academic ambition

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Saturday, January 31, organised an exposure visit for the children of sanitation workers at the IIT Hyderabad campus, Kandi.

The visit was aimed at providing early exposure to higher education and inspiring academic ambition among the children, GHMC said.

A total of 180 children, three from each circle, studying in classes 6 to 10, were a part of the visit. GHMC had made all necessary arrangements for them, including transportation, food, safety, and supervision.

The kids were picked up from 12 different pickup points, including the GHMC Head Office and were taken to the university in buses.

The programme was conducted between 10:30 am and 4:30 pm, where students participated in interactive sessions with IIT Hyderabad professors, students, and senior mentors.

Discussions were held on career paths, competitive examinations, and preparation strategies while also giving them a hands-on understanding of campus life and research-driven learning.

Motivational interactions were held to spark curiosity, confidence, and questioning.

The initiative was meant to reflect that all children deserve equal access to inspiration, guidance, and educational exposure, GHMC has said.