5G tablet shipments grew 71% YoY in India in Q2: Report

New Delhi: The India tablet market grew 68 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and 5G tablet shipments grew 71 per cent YoY in the second quarter (Q2) of this year, a report said on Wednesday.

According to Cybermedia Research (CMR), the shipment of tablets with an eight-inch display constituted 78 per cent of the overall shipments in the Indian market. On the other hand, tablets with 10-inch and above displays contributed to 227 per cent of the YoY shipments.

“Driven by the 5G rollouts in the near future, we foresee an impetus in 5G tablet shipments in the tablet market, similar to the trends observed in the 5G smartphone market,” Menka Kumari, Analyst-Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR, said in a statement.

“The gradual opening-up of the Indian economy is translating to a growth in the commercial tablet business,” Kumari added.

Lenovo (26 per cent), Apple (19 per cent), and Samsung (19 per cent) captured the top three spots on the tablet leaderboard in the second quarter of 2022.

The report also mentioned that the 4G tablet market registered 65 per cent YoY growth.

The value for money tablets in the price range of Rs 10,000 – Rs 20,000 posted a stupendous sequential growth of 142 per cent in the second quarter of 2022.

“Driven by consumer and enterprise demand for new specialised use cases, such as intense gaming and productivity use cases, we foresee new hardware and software innovations, including larger tablet screen size, increased RAM, enhanced cameras, and battery amongst others,” Kumari added.