6.0 magnitude earthquake hits Southeast of Honshu, Japan

apan issues Tsunami A advisory after strong earthquake near Pacific islands

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 6th October 2023 1:52 pm IST
6.0 magnitude earthquake hits Southeast of Honshu, Japan
Earthquake-Siasat-Images

Tokyo: An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 on the Richter scale struck Southeast of Honshu in Japan on Friday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Japan reportedly issued a Tsunami advisory after a strong earthquake near Pacific islands.

Also Read
Canada evacuates diplomats from Delhi to Southeast Asia: Report

The depth at which the quake took place is 62 km and it occurred at 07:01:24 IST.

MS Education Academy

“Earthquake of Magnitude:6.0, Occurred on 06-10-2023, 07:01:24 IST, Lat: 30.16 & Long: 139.94, Depth: 62 Km, Location: Southeast of Honshu, Japan,” the NCS posted on the social media platform, X.

No reports of casualties have surfaced yet. Further details awaited.

Tags
Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 6th October 2023 1:52 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Asian News International

Asian News International

Asian News International. Multi-media news agency, content for information platforms: TV, Internet, broadband, newspapers, mobiles.
Back to top button