6.0 magnitude earthquake hits Southeast of Honshu, Japan

Tokyo: An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 on the Richter scale struck Southeast of Honshu in Japan on Friday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported.

Japan reportedly issued a Tsunami advisory after a strong earthquake near Pacific islands.

The depth at which the quake took place is 62 km and it occurred at 07:01:24 IST.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:6.0, Occurred on 06-10-2023, 07:01:24 IST, Lat: 30.16 & Long: 139.94, Depth: 62 Km, Location: Southeast of Honshu, Japan,” the NCS posted on the social media platform, X.

No reports of casualties have surfaced yet. Further details awaited.