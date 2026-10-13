6.1 earthquake jolts southern Panama

Panama City: A preliminary magnitude 6.1 earthquake hit southern Panama Monday evening, according to the US Geological Survey, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or property damage.

The quake struck around 6:20 p.m. at a depth of 10 kilometres (6 miles) about 18 kilometres (11 miles) west of Río Grande in the country’s south.

The quake comes after two powerful 7.7- and 6.6-magnitude earthquakes and a series of aftershocks roiled southern Panama on Friday, October 9, afternoon. They collapsed buildings near the epicentre and prompted evacuations across the country.