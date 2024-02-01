6 Actors who rejected Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movies

Mumbai: Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a renowned director in the Indian film industry, and many actors and actresses have had the opportunity to work with him. However, some have turned down his offers for various reasons. Here are some of the actors and actresses who have rejected Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movies.

1. Shah Rukh Khan

Of all the roles Ranveer has played in his career so far, Khilji in Padmaavat is arguably his best one yet. Nonetheless, Ranveer Sigh wasn’t the first pick to play the villain. After a leading role in the film Devdas, which was first directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Shah Rukh Khan got another offer to play a part from this director.

SRK’s reason for rejecting the film was discussed with Film Companion in an interview. Khan admitted that he has a tendency to make villains seem awfully attractive, and he did not want to portray this in a good light for real-life people.

2. Salman Khan

Inshallah was an ambitious project in which Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt were to feature. Nevertheless, because of the creative differences between Khan and Bhansali, the film was shelved. Bhansali is reportedly considering SRK as Bhaijaan’s replacement.

3. Ranbir Kapoor

Ranveer Singh was not chosen for Goliyon Ki Rasleela – Ram Leela at first. As it was claimed, it was Ranbir Kapoor along with his Saawariya co-star Sonam Kapoor who posed for the OG Ram-Leela poster.

4. Prabhas

It is also rumored that the Baahubali actor Prabhas was approached for Shahid Kapoor’s role in Padmaavat. According to Filmfare, the actor was interested in working under a great filmmaker like Sanjay Leela Bhansali but did not fancy the role that he was offered.

5. Deepika Padukone

Alia Bhatt stole the show in Gangubai Kathiawadi to win the National Film Award for Best Actress. On the other hand, prior to Alia, Sanjay Leela Bhansali apparently offered the lead role for his blockbuster movie to Deepika Padukone.

6. Kareena Kapoor

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan said NO to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s blockbuster ‘Ram Leela’. Yes, you read that right! If the reports are to be believed, Bebo even gave the screen test for the lead role and fans were excited to see her in the director’s grand vision. Pictures of the actress dressed as Leela are still available on the internet.

However, just days before the start of filming, Kareena decided to walk out of the project in favor of another film set, Gori Tere Pyaar Mein, starring Imran Khan, as per reports. Bhansali managed to find a worthy replacement in the form of the stunning Deepika Padukone.