6 arrested for disturbing abusing Hindu deities in Prayagraj

Published: 14th October 2022 7:27 pm IST
Prayagraj: Six people were arrested for allegedly berating Hindu deities during an argument over installing of a saffron flag over a Ramlila venue in a village here, police said on Friday.

The incident took place Wednesday in Miyan Ka Pura village when the accused, allegedly taking exception to the placing of a saffron flag over the venue, started an argument with the chairperson of the Ramlila committee among others, said Sarai Mamrej Police Station SHO Tarunendra Tripathi.

The arrested people were identified as Mohammad Wasim, Asgar Ali, Monis Ali, Asif Ali, Mohammad Shamim alias Guddu, and Mohammad Faiz alias Mohammad Ghaus, he said.

A case has been registered against all six under various sections of the IPC, Tripathi added.

